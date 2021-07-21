(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's new fighter Checkmate will be able to carry a group of drones on board, according to the presentation of Rostec during the first demonstration of the prototype of the aircraft at the MAKS-2021 air show.

In the video of the state corporation Rostec, computer graphics were shown with a variant of the use of a group of Checkmate fighters. During the flight, each fighter ejected unmanned aerial vehicles made in the form factor of cruise missiles from the internal fuselage compartments. The drones continued their flight together with a group of manned fighters.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.