Russia's New Frigate Admiral Kasatanov To Be Commissioned To Navy In 1st Quarter Of 2020

Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russia's New Frigate Admiral Kasatanov to Be Commissioned to Navy in 1st Quarter of 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russia's first Project 22350 frigate Admiral Flota Kasatonov will be commissioned to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2020, the head of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexey Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

The frigate, undergoing state sea trials as part of the Northern Fleet, arrived in Severomorsk on February 11 after a series of tests.

"The next test phase will last for about one week, after which the ship will be prepared for transferring to the fleet. This is the first quarter [of 2020]," Rakhmanov said.

According to the press service of the Northern Fleet, during these tests the emphasis will be put on the ship's air defense systems. A week ago, the frigate underwent successful tests of its Poliment-Redut shipborne antiaircraft missile system and radio-technical systems.

Factory sea trials for Admiral Kasatonov started on November 20 in the Barents Sea and were carried out in several stages. After finishing of the entire complex of state sea trials and signing of the acceptance certificate, the ship will be commissioned to the Russian Navy as part of the Northern Fleet.

The Project 22350 frigate is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of surface ships, convoys and airborne troop units; search and destruction of submarines and ground targets; and anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-missile defense of ships and vessels.

