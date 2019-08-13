MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Russian navy's second Project 22350 frigate, Admiral Flota Kasatonov, will start undergoing official tests in September, Navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said Tuesday.

"Within a week, the new frigate of the Project 22350, Admiral [Flota] Kasatonov will begin passing through the final stage of the manufacturer's performance tests in set ranges of the Baltic Sea.

In September, Federal tests of the frigate will kick off," Dygalo noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry received the Admiral Flota Kasatonov frigate in July 2018.

Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes and can move at speeds of up to 29 knots. The vessels reach an operational range of 4,500 miles and have crews of 180-210 sailors. The warships will be armed with 130mm A-192 Armat naval guns, launch systems for 16 Oniks or Kalibr-NKE anti-ship missiles, as well as Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.