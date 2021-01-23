UrduPoint.com
Russia's New Frigate To Engage In Anti-Submarine Exercises In Mediterranean Sea - Fleet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia's New Frigate to Engage in Anti-Submarine Exercises in Mediterranean Sea - Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The first serial Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov will soon carry out an antisubmarine sweep during exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, the press service of Russia's Northern Fleet said on Friday.

On December 30, the ships of Russia's Northern Fleet, including the Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov, started a long-range cruise to the Mediterranean Sea. The detachment already passed over 4,700 nautical miles (5,408 miles) and made a business call to the port of Algeria on Monday.

"In the near future, Russia's sailors are also planning to hold exercises on the antisubmarine sweep," the press service said.

Commissioned in July 2020, the Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of surface ships, convoys and airborne troop units; search and destruction of submarines and ground targets; and anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-missile defense of ships and vessels.

The Project 22350 frigates are equipped with the A-192 automatic gun, the Poliment-Redut air defense system, the 3S14 vertical launching system designed for the Kalibr, Oniks and Zirkon missiles, and the Paket-NK antisubmarine weapon system. The frigates also carry the Ka-27 helicopters on board.

