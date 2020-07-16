The cutting-edge Georgy Kurbatov mine defense ship will be launched this September, the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, a part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The cutting-edge Georgy Kurbatov mine defense ship will be launched this September, the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, a part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, said on Wednesday.

The ship has been removed from the workshop, with the remaining work to be conducted outside. According to the plant, the workers have completed the hull and some of the vessel's superstructure and will now work on finishing the rest of it, as well as installing a tower-mast device, antenna equipment and general systems.

"Launching the ship is scheduled for September 2020," the plant said in a statement.

Georgy Kurbatov is an Alexandrite-class minesweeper designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau to locate and neutralize sea mines at a safe distance with various trawls and remote-controlled underwater vehicles. The ship also boasts the world's largest monolithic fiberglass hull, possessing a lower weight and higher strength than metal hulls.