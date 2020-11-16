UrduPoint.com
Russia's New Glonass Satellites To Cost Four Times As Much As Older Models-Roscosmos Files

Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia's next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellites that will be launched into orbit starting from next year will cost four times as much as the older, Glonass-M, models currently in operation, documents of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, obtained by Sputnik show.

The Glonass-K2 satellites appear to be twice as expensive as the Glonass-K1 model, which, in turn, is twice as expensive as the Glonass-M satellite. Roscosmos files do not reveal any details relating to the reasons behind the hike in satellite costs.

Director General of the ISS-Reshetnev "Information Satellite Systems" Company Nikolay Testoedov told Sputnik that Glonass-K2 flight tests were expected to start in 2021 and Russia planned to make 15 such satellites.

In October, Russia put its third Glonass-K satellite into orbit. The satellite's launch was postponed several times, starting from March 2020, amid production delays. The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

Russia has been launching Glonass-M satellites since 2003 and has made over 50 satellites of this older model. The Glonass-K models produce more navigational signals than the Glonass-M and have a longer service life.

There are currently 28 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

