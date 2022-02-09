UrduPoint.com

Russia's New Light Aircraft Baikal To Be Fully Unmanned By 2040 - Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russia's New Light Aircraft Baikal to Be Fully Unmanned by 2040 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia is developing an autopilot version of the new light aircraft LMS-901 Baikal and plans to make the aircraft fully unmanned by 2040, Arkady Pyannikov, project head at Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UWCA), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has predicted that by 2060-2070 the world will switch to unmanned aircraft, including in passenger transportation, Pyannikov said at the National Aviation Infrastructure Show in Moscow.

"We are also working in this direction. Our plan for the LMS (aircraft) is, first, to create a manned version equipped with autopilot in 2024, then to start working on assisted piloting.

In cargo transportation there will be no pilot present on board, or a robotic complex will operate together with one pilot. Our global plan is to transition to fully autonomous flight by 2040," he said.

Work on equipping Baikal with an autopilot will begin this year, Pyannikov noted.

LMS-901 Baikal was developed by Baikal-Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of the UWCA, under a contract with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The plane is intended to replace the obsolete An-2 light multi-purpose aircraft.

Serial production of Baikal aircraft will begin in 2024.

