MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's new combat transport helicopter Mi-8AMTSh-VN should be of great interest to countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific and the middle East, Director of Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik that Mi-8AMTSh-VN has been successfully tested, confirming its strike and assault capabilities and qualities of an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle.

"It is obvious that for many countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, such project will be interesting and in demand," Korotchenko said.

Korotchenko said that Mi-8AMTSh-VN would provide new opportunities for airborne and special units in local wars and conflicts, adding that the fire power and safety of this helicopter was comparable to the capabilities of ground vehicles.

The machine was developed in the design bureau named after Mikhail Mil on the basis of Mi-8/17 series helicopters, taking into account the experience of local conflicts, in particular, considering the experience of using combat transport helicopters in Syria. The Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter received upgraded armour and a wide range of weapons.

Army aviation brigades of the Russian Airborne Forces are expected to receive the first 10 of the new helicopters in 2021.