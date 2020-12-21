UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's New Mi-8A Helicopter To Be Of Interest In Africa, Asia, MidEast - Think Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia's New Mi-8A Helicopter to Be of Interest in Africa, Asia, MidEast - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's new combat transport helicopter Mi-8AMTSh-VN should be of great interest to countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific and the middle East, Director of Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik that Mi-8AMTSh-VN has been successfully tested, confirming its strike and assault capabilities and qualities of an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle.

"It is obvious that for many countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, such project will be interesting and in demand," Korotchenko said.

Korotchenko said that Mi-8AMTSh-VN would provide new opportunities for airborne and special units in local wars and conflicts, adding that the fire power and safety of this helicopter was comparable to the capabilities of ground vehicles.

The machine was developed in the design bureau named after Mikhail Mil on the basis of Mi-8/17 series helicopters, taking into account the experience of local conflicts, in particular, considering the experience of using combat transport helicopters in Syria. The Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter received upgraded armour and a wide range of weapons.

Army aviation brigades of the Russian Airborne Forces are expected to receive the first 10 of the new helicopters in 2021.

Related Topics

Africa Fire World Syria Russia Vehicles Vehicle Middle East

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Ce ..

17 minutes ago

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will N ..

17 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

20 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.