UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's New Mi-8AMTSh-VN Attack Helicopter Being Flight-Tested - Rostec

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Russia's New Mi-8AMTSh-VN Attack Helicopter Being Flight-Tested - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack transport helicopter is already being flight-tested, Andrey Boginskiy, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

"Aircraft construction is going on simultaneously with the design and development work. The national helicopter manufacturing center has already started [test] flights. We are actively working on the new locator, so that batch production could start by the fall," Boginskiy said.

Rostec Aviation Cluster Industrial Director Anatoliy Serdyukov, in his turn, explained that the technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into consideration the experience gained in military conflicts.

In particular, the combat capabilities of the helicopter were boosted thanks to the introduction of high-altitude increased-power engines, a new supporting system, expanded composition of weapons and enhanced protection.

"The first phase of the tests is set to be completed in November. Later, two new vehicles of this type will be tested as well," Serdyukov said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company Vehicles November

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 July 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

10 hours ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.