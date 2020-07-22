MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's new Mi-8AMTSh-VN attack transport helicopter is already being flight-tested, Andrey Boginskiy, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

"Aircraft construction is going on simultaneously with the design and development work. The national helicopter manufacturing center has already started [test] flights. We are actively working on the new locator, so that batch production could start by the fall," Boginskiy said.

Rostec Aviation Cluster Industrial Director Anatoliy Serdyukov, in his turn, explained that the technical appearance of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN was formed taking into consideration the experience gained in military conflicts.

In particular, the combat capabilities of the helicopter were boosted thanks to the introduction of high-altitude increased-power engines, a new supporting system, expanded composition of weapons and enhanced protection.

"The first phase of the tests is set to be completed in November. Later, two new vehicles of this type will be tested as well," Serdyukov said.