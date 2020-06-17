UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's New MS-21 Aircraft Almost Reaches Set Parameter Goals - Test Pilot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:37 PM

Russia's New MS-21 Aircraft Almost Reaches Set Parameter Goals - Test Pilot

Russia's MS-21 new medium-haul passenger aircraft has almost reached its specified parameter goals during different tests, Oleg Mutovin, a test pilot at Irkut Corporation, which developed the aircraft, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's MS-21 new medium-haul passenger aircraft has almost reached its specified parameter goals during different tests, Oleg Mutovin, a test pilot at Irkut Corporation, which developed the aircraft, has told Sputnik.

"In general, the aircraft behaves very well in all flight modes, including critical ones. As an aircraft, it has already been tested in the whole range of altitudes and speeds and long distances relevant to this class of airliners as well as in the entire range of weights and alignments. The aircraft has almost reached the set parameters," Mutovin said.

However, failures could be possible during its first flights.

"This is part of our test work, we are ready for this. The more failures we 'catch' during the test process, the more 'sticking-points' designers and manufacturers can eliminate. As a result of our collaboration, the operation of the aircraft will be safer for passengers and more efficient for airlines," the test pilot said.

The MS-21 is a twin-engine short- and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-211 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. The MC-21 is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.

Related Topics

Russia Irkutsk May June 2017 2016 All

Recent Stories

Sindh budget for next fiscal year to be presented ..

34 seconds ago

Putin has 'disinfection tunnel' to protect him fro ..

4 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood stresses to conduct 'Virtual sessi ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest six car lifters, recover five vehicl ..

4 minutes ago

Six drug pushers arrested, 4.670 kg heroin seized

4 minutes ago

PPP workers protest against MPA

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.