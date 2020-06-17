(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's MS-21 new medium-haul passenger aircraft has almost reached its specified parameter goals during different tests, Oleg Mutovin, a test pilot at Irkut Corporation, which developed the aircraft, has told Sputnik.

"In general, the aircraft behaves very well in all flight modes, including critical ones. As an aircraft, it has already been tested in the whole range of altitudes and speeds and long distances relevant to this class of airliners as well as in the entire range of weights and alignments. The aircraft has almost reached the set parameters," Mutovin said.

However, failures could be possible during its first flights.

"This is part of our test work, we are ready for this. The more failures we 'catch' during the test process, the more 'sticking-points' designers and manufacturers can eliminate. As a result of our collaboration, the operation of the aircraft will be safer for passengers and more efficient for airlines," the test pilot said.

The MS-21 is a twin-engine short- and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-211 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. The MC-21 is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.