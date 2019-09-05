VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) There are around 200 firm orders for Russia's MS-21 new medium-haul aircraft after the recent MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Moscow region, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"There were firm orders for SSJ100 two years ahead of its certification already, including from Aeroflot.

Unfortunately, deliveries to Laos and Indonesia were not successful. There are almost 200 firm orders for MS-21, after MAKS. Meanwhile, it has not yet received the certificate and will only hopefully get it next year," Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

