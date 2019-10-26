UrduPoint.com
Russia's New NCR Ratings Agency Plans To Assign First Credit Rating By Year's End - Head

Russia's National Credit Ratings (NCR) Agency, which received the Central Bank's license in September, is planning to assign the first rating before the end of 2019 and has already inked agreements with dozens of clients, NCR Director General Kirill Lukashuk told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia's National Credit Ratings (NCR) Agency, which received the Central Bank's license in September, is planning to assign the first rating before the end of 2019 and has already inked agreements with dozens of clients, NCR Director General Kirill Lukashuk told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the agency introduced its own rating methodology for credit institutions. The ratings can be applied in the regulation of non-credit financial organizations after a year of work, and after three years of operation for banks.

"We cannot name specific companies according to the law, but the number of contracts is dozens. I mean our entire pool of clients, there are insurers and corporations. Our pricing policy is balanced and currently competitive," Lukashuk said.

In response to the question on when the first credit rating will be assigned, the NCR head said "by the end of the year."

Lukashuk noted that the agency's main clients were financial institutions, corporate structures and regional authorities, adding that all the methodologies were approved. The NCR is currently working on its client base, including participating in tenders.

"By the end of this year, contracts with insurers will definitely be signed after the approval of the relevant methodology. It is at the final stage, we will publish a release on its approval," the official said.

The RBC media holding announced in January 2019 the establishment of the National Credit Ratings Agency.

