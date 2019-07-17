(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's new Piranha P-750B non-nuclear submarine with an air-tight power plant will be equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, mines and torpedoes, Igor Karavaev, the chief engineer at Russia's Malakhit marine engineering bureau, developing the submarine, said in an interview with Sputnik

The concept of this small submarine was presented for the first time at the 9th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg earlier in July.

"The vessel can be equipped with torpedoes, mines and even Kalibr cruise missiles, which are launched horizontally under water," Karavaev said.

He added that several versions of the submarine could be constructed, including a strike version with the Kalibr missiles, a version with submarine special forces on board and a mine-layer version with standard displacement.