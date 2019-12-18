(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets have successfully undergone the second stage of tests in Syria, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"The tests of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets continue. They undergone second stage of tests in Syria, during which all the planned tasks were successfully performed," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in February 2018 that two advanced Su-57 fighter jets had been deployed on combat training missions in Syria.

In November 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time published footage demonstrating the combat performance of Su-57 jets in Syria.

The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, formerly known as Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA), is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole "stealth" aircraft designed for air superiority and attack roles. It is equipped with an advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar as well as with a variety of high-precision weaponry. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.