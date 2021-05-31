UrduPoint.com
Russia's Newsru.com Announces Permanent Closure For Economic Reasons

Russia's Newsru.com Announces Permanent Closure for Economic Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's online news portal Newsru.com announced on Monday it is going offline for good due to economic reasons triggered by the "political situation" in the country.

"We will stop operating for economic reasons but they are caused precisely by the political situation in our country. After 2014, it became clear that not only geography and foreign policy but also the domestic economy was changing dramatically," the news portal said in a statement.

The portal added that the entire archive of news pieces accumulated over twenty-one years would remain up.

Commenting on the news portal's closure, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, said the announcement was unexpected, as the outlet neither asked for support nor informed anyone of problems.

He added that the closure could have been caused, among other things, by the recent inclusion of a number of foreign media outlets in Russia's registry of foreign agents.

"Others, in order not to be included in this list, are shutting down. It is quite possible, but this is only an assumption so far," Solovyov told Sputnik.

The news portal, initially created as the website of the NTV broadcaster, was transformed to Newsru.com on August 28, 2000, after the opening of a new version of the NTV website. The Newsru.com server was located in the United States.

