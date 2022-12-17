MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russia can speed up preparations for the next manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station (ISS) after a malfunction of the cooling system was detected at the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft currently docked to the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"Preparations for the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft continue at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. If necessary, they can be sped up to send the spacecraft to the ISS at an earlier date (than scheduled)," the agency's press service told reporters.

According to Roscosmos, a meeting on the future of the mission at the faulty Soyuz MS-22 will be held at the end of December.