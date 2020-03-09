A US federal court in San Francisco is beginning the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin on Monday as planned, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A US Federal court in San Francisco is beginning the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin on Monday as planned, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

On Friday, the lawyer anticipated the possibility the trial might be canceled due to the coronavirus. Defense counsel received notification from local prison authorities about possibly working on a "lockdown schedule."

"There is no change in the schedule. Case is going as planned," Bukh said.

The defense counsel also did not rule out that the proceedings could be adjourned later even if it begins on time.

In October 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

The defense insists that Nikulin cannot defend himself because of his mental condition.

US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.