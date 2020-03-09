UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nikulin Case In US Court Starting On Time - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:05 PM

Russia's Nikulin Case in US Court Starting on Time - Lawyer

A US federal court in San Francisco is beginning the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin on Monday as planned, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A US Federal court in San Francisco is beginning the trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin on Monday as planned, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

On Friday, the lawyer anticipated the possibility the trial might be canceled due to the coronavirus. Defense counsel received notification from local prison authorities about possibly working on a "lockdown schedule."

"There is no change in the schedule. Case is going as planned," Bukh said.

The defense counsel also did not rule out that the proceedings could be adjourned later even if it begins on time.

In October 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

The defense insists that Nikulin cannot defend himself because of his mental condition.

US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Related Topics

Internet Russia San Francisco Same Czech Republic United States October 2016 From Court Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

51 minutes ago

7 police officers transferred

40 seconds ago

Prime Minister grieved over death of journalist Ha ..

41 seconds ago

North Macedonia Boosts Border Controls Amid Fears ..

44 seconds ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

1 hour ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in New York State Reac ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.