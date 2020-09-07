MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has seen a 7.3 percent year-on-year decrease in the period between January and August, falling to $127.767 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics data, in January-August 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries totaled $127,767.1 million and decreased by 7.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In August 2020, Russia's non-CIS imports totaled $16.71 billion, which is a 11.2 percent decrease compared to August 2019 and a 0.3 percent decrease compared to July of this year.