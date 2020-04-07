UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has decreased by 0.1 percent in the period between January and March, compared to the same period in 2019, falling to $47.27 billion, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has decreased by 0.1 percent in the period between January and March, compared to the same period in 2019, falling to $47.27 billion, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics information, in the period between January and March 2020. import of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $47,274.8 million and has remained practically unchanged compared to the same period in 2019, reducing by 0.1 percent," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

