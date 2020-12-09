UrduPoint.com
Russia's Non-Energy Exports Exceeded $111Bln In January-September 2020 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's non-energy exports exceeded $111 billion from January-September 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"In just nine months of this year, the volume of Russia's non-resource non-energy exports exceeded $111 billion," Mishustin said in Moscow at the international export forum Made in Russia.

The prime minister recalled the goal set by President Vladimir Putin to achieve by 2030 the growth in real exports of non-resource non-energy goods by at least 70 percent compared to 2020.

The event, organized by the Russian Export Center and held in Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's press center, brought together heads of Russian and foreign companies, as well as representatives of Federal and regional authorities, regional export support centers, specialized associations and unions.

