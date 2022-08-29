UrduPoint.com

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall By About 17% This Year - Official

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% This Year - Official

Russia's non-energy exports may fall by about 17% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia's non-energy exports may fall by about 17% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

"As for non-energy exports... the picture is more or less clear, thanks to the efforts of sanctions, we lost the markets of Europe, which, of course, led to quite serious restrictions related to supplies.

Speaking on the numbers, the supply of non-energy exports has decreased by more than 13%, and we believe that the decline will be by about 17% this year," Belousov said at the meeting of the governmental commission on improving the sustainability of Russian economy amid sanctions.

