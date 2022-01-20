(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia increased its non-resource non-energy export by 36% to a historic record of $191 billion in 2021, Veronika Nikishina, the head of the Russian Export Center (REC), said on Thursday.

"According to the results of January-November 2021, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $170.5 billion, and based on the results of the whole year, we estimate the increase in non-resource non-energy exports at 36%, to more than $191 billion, which has become a new historic high," Nkishina told reporters.

The pandemic has created new opportunities for domestic producers to enter and gain a foothold in global markets, the REC head added.

The analytical center of the REC group records growth in all major industries for 11 months of 2021 ” exports of the chemical industry increased by 54%, metallurgy by 52%, timber industry by 43%, mechanical engineering by 31%, food by 23%.

The main importers of Russian products were China ($15.6 billion), Kazakhstan ($14.4 billion), Belarus ($11.4 billion), Turkey ($10.9 billion), and the US ($7.9 billion).