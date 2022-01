(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia increased its non-resource non-energy export by 36% to a historic record of $191 billion in 2021, Veronika Nikishina, the head of the Russian Export Center (REC), said on Thursday.

"According to the results of January-November 2021, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $170.5 billion, and based on the results of the whole year, we estimate the increase in non-resource non-energy exports at 36%, to more than $191 billion, which has become a new historic high," Nkishina told reporters.

The pandemic has created new opportunities for domestic producers to enter and gain a foothold in global markets, the REC head added.

The analytical center of the REC group records growth in all major industries for 11 months of 2021 exports of the chemical industry increased by 54%, metallurgy by 52%, timber industry by 43%, mechanical engineering by 31%, food by 23%.

The main importers of Russian products were China ($15.6 billion), Kazakhstan ($14.4 billion), Belarus ($11.4 billion), Turkey ($10.9 billion), and the US ($7.9 billion).