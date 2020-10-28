MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Norilsk Nickel company completed the three mains stages of eliminating consequences of oil spill in Norilsk, the company said Wednesday on its website.

"Nornickel specialists completed three main stages of the clean-up of the oil spill consequences at the Thermal Power Station 3 in Norilsk,' the company said.

Most of the fuel-water mix has been collected, the pipes mounted for the clean-up have pumped the mix from temporary reservoir to a storage facility, where water will be separated from oil.