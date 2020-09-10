Norilsk Nickel company believes that the Russian environmental watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) went to court over the oil spill in the north of the country too early

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Norilsk Nickel company believes that the Russian environmental watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) went to court over the oil spill in the north of the country too early.

Earlier on Thursday, the watchdog said it had filed the lawsuit, claiming 147 billion rubles ($2 billion).

"We believe that Rosprirodnadzor went to court prematurely because, even as the clean-up of the water bodies has been finished, the review of the oil products that were collected is still pending. The company was engaged in the expert dialogue via the working group of the Environment Ministry. The plan for the re-cultivation should be the result of our work," the company said in a pres release.

Nornickel argued that the expert review would help determine the amount of the fuel that contaminated water and soil, which, in turn, would help determine the exact amount of the penalties.