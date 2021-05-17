UrduPoint.com
Russia's Nornickel Says Only 20 Liters Of Diesel Fuel Leaked From Storage Tank In Siberia

Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Only 20 liters of diesel fuel leaked from a storage tank of the Taimyr Fuel Company (part of Norilsk Nickel/Nornickel) in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, any impact on the environment is out of question, a Nornickel spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, an emergency services spokesman told Sputnik that diesel fuel leaked from a a storage tank with a volume of 20,000 cubic meters in the Krasnoyarsk region's Dudinka. According to the spokesman, experts are already engaged in emergency response, fuel is being pumped into reserve tanks

"On May 17, at 04:05 [21:05 GMT], a slight depressurization of the 99th tank was detected at the Taimyr Fuel Company's Dudinka oil depot during a regular inspection.

It manifested itself in a minor leak of around 20 liters, which were collected in a specially equipped cistern," the Nornickel spokesman told reporters.

"The impact on the environment is out of question. To minimize the risks, it was decided to pump fuel from the tank into reserve free tanks. The company briefed all supervisory and regulatory authorities on the incident ... Russia's gas rescue service is constantly on duty at the facility," the spokesman added.

