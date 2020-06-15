UrduPoint.com
Russia's North Kuril Islands Hit By Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 15 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred off the coast of Russia's North Kuril islands in the Pacific Ocean in the early hours of Monday, the Sakhalin Region branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"A 5.

5-magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday at 8:23 a.m. [21:23, Sunday GMT] with the epicenter 240 kilometers [150 miles] southeast to the Severo-Kurilsk town of the Paramushir island," Elena Semyonova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station, said.

According to Semyonova, the quake's epicenter was 39 kilometers deep (25 miles).

