(@FahadShabbir)

The world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform called North Pole has sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk to the expedition in the central Arctic, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform called North Pole has sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk to the expedition in the central Arctic, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Thursday.

"On September 15, the ice-resistant self-propelled North Pole platform has sailed from the Murmansk port to its first expedition," the ministry said on Telegram.

Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Alexander Kozlov noted that the vessel would ensure that researchers could work safely, which would help them contribute to scientific development.

The all-season drifting North Pole research station is intended for carrying out year-round complex scientific research in the Arctic Ocean. The specialized vessel will carry a crew of up to 14 people and up to 48 scientists. It will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, moving through the ice without an icebreaker and being able to take heavy helicopters of the Mi-8AMT type on its helipad.