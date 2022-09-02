UrduPoint.com

Russia's North Pole Research Station Departs For 1st Expedition In High-Latitude Arctic

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russia's North Pole Research Station Departs for 1st Expedition in High-Latitude Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The North Pole scientific research vessel has departed for its first expedition in the high-latitude Arctic, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

"A unique research vessel, the North Pole ice-resistant platform, departed for its first expedition on September 1, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The drifting platform's working lifespan is estimated at 30-35 years if medium repairs provided, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

The all-season drifting North Pole research station is intended for carrying out year-round complex scientific research in the Arctic Ocean. A specialized vessel will carry a crew of up to 14 people and up to 48 scientists. It will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, moving through the ice without involving the icebreaker, and being able to take heavy helicopters of the Mi-8AMT type on its helipad.

