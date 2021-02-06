UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Northern Fleet Announces Arctic Mission To Search For Sunken WWII Ships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:53 PM

Russia's Northern Fleet Announces Arctic Mission to Search for Sunken WWII Ships

Russia's Northern Fleet will mark 80 years since the allies' first convoy with essential goods set sail for the Soviet Union in August 1941 by sending a mission out to the Arctic to search for sunken ships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Russia's Northern Fleet will mark 80 years since the allies' first convoy with essential goods set sail for the Soviet Union in August 1941 by sending a mission out to the Arctic to search for sunken ships.

Dozens of merchant and navy ships that took on the risky mission to deliver supplies under the Lend-Lease program were lost between 1941 and 1945.

The expedition will be conducted in the Barents and Kara seas from February to September of this year.

A group of small naval ships and an icebreaker will search the seabed for Soviet submarines М-122 and М-175, and the perished Meridian hydrographic ship, among others.

The Fleet's press office said the "Remember the War" mission will be conducted in alliance with the Hydrographic Service. The crew will perform hydrographic surveys and update nautical charts.

Related Topics

Russia Alliance Meridian February August September From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all out support ..

few seconds

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

2 seconds ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

6 seconds ago

New York State passes resolution to observe Feb 5 ..

10 minutes ago

Celtics hold on to beat Clippers, Raptors edge Net ..

9 minutes ago

Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.