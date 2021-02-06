(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Russia's Northern Fleet will mark 80 years since the allies' first convoy with essential goods set sail for the Soviet Union in August 1941 by sending a mission out to the Arctic to search for sunken ships.

Dozens of merchant and navy ships that took on the risky mission to deliver supplies under the Lend-Lease program were lost between 1941 and 1945.

The expedition will be conducted in the Barents and Kara seas from February to September of this year.

A group of small naval ships and an icebreaker will search the seabed for Soviet submarines М-122 and М-175, and the perished Meridian hydrographic ship, among others.

The Fleet's press office said the "Remember the War" mission will be conducted in alliance with the Hydrographic Service. The crew will perform hydrographic surveys and update nautical charts.