Russia's Northern Fleet Begins Exercises With Arctic Expeditionary Group

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 02:40 AM

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia's Northern Fleet has begun exercises with the Arctic Expeditionary Group, it is to involve up to 30 ships, submarines and support vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the carrier of Zircon hypersonic missiles, the fleet told reporters.

"The forces and troops of the Northern Fleet have begun practicing as part of an exercise with the Arctic Expeditionary Group, which is led by commander of the Northern Fleet, Hero of Russia, Adm. Alexander Moiseev, and is taking place in line with the Russian Armed Forces training plan for 2022," it said.

"There are plans to involve up to 1,200 personnel, about 140 pieces of military and special equipment, up to 20 aircraft, up to 30 ships, submarines and support vessels," according to the statement.

