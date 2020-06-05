Russia's Northern Fleet began to track a frigate of the French Navy, which had entered the Barents Sea on June 5, Russia's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday

"The forces and means of the Northern Fleet have begun to track actions of the French Navy's frigate Aquitaine, which entered the Barents Sea on June 5, 2020," it said.