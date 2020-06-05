UrduPoint.com
Russia's Northern Fleet Begins Tracking French Navy's Frigate In Barents Sea - NDCC

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Russia's Northern Fleet began to track a frigate of the French Navy, which had entered the Barents Sea on June 5, Russia's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's Northern Fleet began to track a frigate of the French Navy, which had entered the Barents Sea on June 5, Russia's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday.

"The forces and means of the Northern Fleet have begun to track actions of the French Navy's frigate Aquitaine, which entered the Barents Sea on June 5, 2020," it said.

