Russia's Northern Fleet is monitoring actions of NATO's naval strike group that entered the Barents Sea earlier on Monday, according to the National Defense Control Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020)

"The forces and means of the Northern Fleet have begun tracking the actions of a naval strike group of the NATO's Allied Maritime Forces , including DDG [guided-missile] destroyers USS Porter, USS Donald Cook, USS Roosevelt and British Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent that entered the Barents Sea at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4:00 GMT] on May 4," the center said.