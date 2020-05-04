UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Northern Fleet Monitoring Actions Of NATO Strike Group In Barents Sea - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

Russia's Northern Fleet Monitoring Actions of NATO Strike Group in Barents Sea - Military

Russia's Northern Fleet is monitoring actions of NATO's naval strike group that entered the Barents Sea earlier on Monday, according to the National Defense Control Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russia's Northern Fleet is monitoring actions of NATO's naval strike group that entered the Barents Sea earlier on Monday, according to the National Defense Control Center.

"The forces and means of the Northern Fleet have begun tracking the actions of a naval strike group of the NATO's Allied Maritime Forces , including DDG [guided-missile] destroyers USS Porter, USS Donald Cook, USS Roosevelt and British Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent that entered the Barents Sea at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4:00 GMT] on May 4," the center said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia May

Recent Stories

Poland Confirms 244 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Near ..

13 seconds ago

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

15 seconds ago

52,800 sacks of wheat seized by district administr ..

17 seconds ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle shareholders approve rescue ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Urges China for Transparency on COVID-19 O ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics invests 5.3 tln won in R&D in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.