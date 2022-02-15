UrduPoint.com

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Began Drills In Barents Sea With Participation Of 20 Ships

February 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia's Northern Fleet announced on Tuesday that it began military exercises in the Barents Sea with the participation of about 20 ships, including the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) missile cruiser and the Admiral Gorshkov frigate.

"In the Barents Sea, the diverse forces of the Northern Fleet have begun to conduct a planned exercise under the leadership of the commander of the Northern Fleet ... which is taking place in accordance with the training plan for the Russian armed forces for 2022," the fleet told reporters.

In total, up to 20 ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet are involved in the exercise in the Barents Sea, more than 10 aircraft of the air forces and air defense forces of the Northern Fleet are also involved in the drills.

The purpose of the maritime maneuvers is to practice the actions of the Northern Fleet forces to protect Russian national interests in the world ocean, as well as to counter military threats to Russia from sea and ocean.

"As part of the exercise, it is planned to practice measures to check the absence of tracking and search for foreign submarines, establish control over navigation in the Barents Sea and the flight of aircraft over it," the fleet said.

