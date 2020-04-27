MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russia's Northern Fleet plans to carry out research in the Arctic, as part of a project started two years ago, during an expedition along the Northern Sea Route, the fleet's press service said in a statement.

"In 2020, the Northern Fleet plans to conduct a series of studies on the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Nordenskiold, Severnaya Zemlya, New Siberian Islands, as well as on sections of the continental coast of the Laptev and Kara Seas," the Sunday statement says.

In February, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian armed forces had created one more air defense division in the Arctic region, pointing to the guaranteed security of the Northern Sea Route, Russia's main Arctic shipping path.

According to Shoigu, the Northern Fleet, the Airborne Troops, the Aerospace Forces and the Special Operations Forces conduct regular exercises "on protecting important industrial facilities and Russia's economic interests in the Arctic area."

In December of last year, Vice Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, commander of the Russian Northern Fleet, said that the possibility of conflict in the Arctic was increasing due to NATO's growing presence in the region, in particular its more frequent military drills near Russia's borders.