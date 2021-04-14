MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia's Northern Fleet will receive at least four diesel-electric submarines by 2027, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Northern Fleet will receive at least four diesel-electric submarines by 2027 as part of the program to equip the combat personnel with a non-nuclear submarine component," the source said.

According to the source, the fleet will receive the Lada-class submarines of the 677 project.