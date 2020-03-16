UrduPoint.com
Russia's Northern Fleet To Receive First Varshavyanka Submarine Of 636.3 Project In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:22 PM

Russia's Northern Fleet to Receive First Varshavyanka Submarine of 636.3 Project in 2021

The Russian Navy's Northern Fleet will receive the first diesel-electric submarine Varshavyanka of the 636.3 project in 2021, Northern Fleet Commander Alexander Moiseev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Navy's Northern Fleet will receive the first diesel-electric submarine Varshavyanka of the 636.3 project in 2021, Northern Fleet Commander Alexander Moiseev said on Monday.

It has not been known previously that the Northern Fleet will be equipped with this submarine.

"In 2020, we will form a crew and in 2021 we will receive a modern diesel-electric submarine of the 636.3 project," Moiseev said at a briefing.

The effective force of the Northern Fleet currently includes several Varshavyanka submarines of the 877 project.

