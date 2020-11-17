UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Continues To Take Part In OPEC+ Meetings Despite Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Former Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak continues to participate in the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Tuesday despite being recently promoted to the post of a deputy prime minister.

As evidenced by the live broadcast of the JMMC opening, Novak is taking part in the session alongside Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman and other OPEC+ energy ministers.

Last week, a source familiar with the distribution of duties of deputy prime ministers told Sputnik that Novak would continue to oversee OPEC+ issues and would participate in the JMMC meeting on November 17.

More Stories From World

