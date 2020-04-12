UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novak Hopes OPEC+ Deal To Be Fully Agreed On, Signed In Coming Days

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russia's Novak Hopes OPEC+ Deal to Be Fully Agreed on, Signed in Coming Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed hope on Sunday that the OPEC+ deal would be fully agreed on and signed already in the coming days.

"I hope that the deal, which is being planned, will be fully agreed and signed in the coming days.

This deal involves the implementation [of the deal] for the two whole years. If previously we had agreed for six months in order to smooth out and remove the excess from the market, then today we are talking about the need to interact for the entire period of the demand recovery, the restoration of the global economy," Novak said in a televised interview.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inma ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation launches helicopter message to ..

5 minutes ago

Kasuri Family and Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust ..

8 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.