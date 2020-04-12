MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed hope on Sunday that the OPEC+ deal would be fully agreed on and signed already in the coming days.

"I hope that the deal, which is being planned, will be fully agreed and signed in the coming days.

This deal involves the implementation [of the deal] for the two whole years. If previously we had agreed for six months in order to smooth out and remove the excess from the market, then today we are talking about the need to interact for the entire period of the demand recovery, the restoration of the global economy," Novak said in a televised interview.