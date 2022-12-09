UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak, Indian Ambassador Express Readiness To Boost Energy Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor expressed their readiness to increase energy trade cooperation between the countries during a bilateral meeting on Friday, the Russian government said.

"The parties noted a record growth in trade between the two countries and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation, increasing interaction on trade in energy resources � oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, coal and fertilizers," a statement read.

