Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor expressed their readiness to increase energy trade cooperation between the countries during a bilateral meeting on Friday, the Russian government said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor expressed their readiness to increase energy trade cooperation between the countries during a bilateral meeting on Friday, the Russian government said.

"The parties noted a record growth in trade between the two countries and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation, increasing interaction on trade in energy resources � oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, coal and fertilizers," a statement read.