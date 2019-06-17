Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday invited Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh to take part in the Russian Energy Week forum that will be held in October in Moscow, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday invited Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh to take part in the Russian Energy Week forum that will be held in October in Moscow , the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Novak and Zangeneh held talks in Iran on Monday, on the eve of a meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Alexander Novak invited Bijan Zangeneh to take part in the international forum Russian Energy Week scheduled to take place from October 2-5, 2019 in Moscow," the ministerial statement said.

The Russian Energy Week was established in 2016 and is traditionally attended by foreign energy ministers, heads of major international and Russian energy companies, Russian regional authorities and leading international experts and organizations.

The event is organized by the Russian Energy Ministry and the government of Moscow.