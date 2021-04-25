UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak Reaffirms Confidence In Completion Of Nord Stream 2 Project

Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Novak Reaffirms Confidence in Completion of Nord Stream 2 Project

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - Russia is confident that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed as the works continue, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The work is underway and we are sure it will be completed," Novak told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

On Friday, Novak told reporters, citing the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, that the pipeline would be completed within this year.

Nord Stream 2 projects to lay a 745-mile twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The United States is opposed to the project, seeking to export more of its liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended in December 2019 after US sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. The construction resumed last December.

