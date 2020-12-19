UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novak, Saudi Energy Minister Discuss OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal, Affirm Commitment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday discussed the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and confirmed Moscow's and Riyadh's commitment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday discussed the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and confirmed Moscow's and Riyadh's commitment.

"Today, my friend and colleague and I discussed issues related to cooperation within OPEC+ multilateral format, joint actions and coordination in the international market," Novak said, adding that the sides "reaffirmed commitment to the agreements that are in force today."

