(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday discussed the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and confirmed Moscow's and Riyadh's commitment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday discussed the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and confirmed Moscow's and Riyadh's commitment.

"Today, my friend and colleague and I discussed issues related to cooperation within OPEC+ multilateral format, joint actions and coordination in the international market," Novak said, adding that the sides "reaffirmed commitment to the agreements that are in force today."