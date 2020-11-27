(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud will hold informal talks with OPEC+ monitoring committee on the conditions of the oil output cuts on November 28, a source in one of the delegations of the alliance told Sputnik.

"Consultations will be hold on the phone," a source said.