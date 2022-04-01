The International Energy Agency (IEA) was excluded from OPEC+ calculations due to the bias of the agency, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) was excluded from OPEC+ calculations due to the bias of the agency, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"In my opinion, this is simply due to the fact that they are biased toward the current situation and toward forecasting," Novak commented on OPEC+s decision to exclude the IEA from its sources of analysis on the oil deal.

In particular, he recalled that the IEA had previously stated that there was no need to invest in the oil and gas industry and finance-related projects.

"It is clear that if such statements, that is, the corresponding settings in calculations, in economic analysis, are somehow biased, OPEC+ considered that it was not ready to use these data as objective," Novak added.

According to the report of the OPEC+ technical committee, the alliance excluded the IEA data from its calculations for the oil deal, replacing them with information from Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy analytic companies.

The IEA was established by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries in 1974 to help coordinate a collective response to severe oil supply disruptions.