MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday that OPEC and allied oil producers had agreed to extend their deal on output cuts as is, including Mexico's participation.

"Yes, its parameters have not changed... The only difference is that it will be 9.

7 million barrels a day in July, instead of 7.7 [as agreed on April 12]," Novak told reporters after the virtual ministerial meeting.

Asked whether Mexico was still in, after it balked at the prospect of continuing adhering to the deal by reducing production by 100,000 barrels a day, Novak said, "Yes, that includes Mexico."