MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia in the second half of December in order to hold an in person meeting on oil market with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

"Along the lines of our bilateral consultations, which we were holding over the past few days, we have agreed that in the second half of December we will hold a personal meeting, I will visit Saudi Arabia to discuss both market issues as well as the business of the intergovernmental commission," Novak said at a press conference after the OPEC+ meeting.

The Saudi energy minister confirmed the visit and clarified that it was set for December 19.

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia serve as the co-chairs of the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.