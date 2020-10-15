UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novak Says Transition To Green Energy Should Not Put Pressure On Global Industry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:19 AM

Russia's Novak Says Transition to Green Energy Should Not Put Pressure on Global Industry

The global transition to green energy should not exert pressure on the industry, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, stressing the need to avoid enforcing models that were not suitable for individual countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The global transition to green energy should not exert pressure on the industry, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, stressing the need to avoid enforcing models that were not suitable for individual countries.

Novak noted during a meeting with energy ministers of the BRICS group of countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Russia was actively developing the sector of renewable resources, with solar and wind energy being the most developed.

"Our [BRICS] countries, like the rest of the world, are going through a period of significant technological changes in the energy sector. But the so-called transition toward green energy should not put pressure on the energy industry.

It is necessary to make balanced and progressive decisions that correspond to the individual characteristics of each country ... avoiding the enforcement of models that do not suit our countries," the Russian minister said.

The official also noted that Russia hoped to cooperate with the BRICS countries in drafting regulations for the operation of renewable resources and creating a public pool of new energy technologies.

According to Novak, the overall structure of the energy industry will change, despite the dominance of fossil fuels in developing countries. The share of fossil fuels in the BRICS countries will be more than 70 percent by 2040, according to the groups' forecast of the BRICS energy research platform.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Brazil South Africa Industry Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

6 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

1 hour ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.