MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The global transition to green energy should not exert pressure on the industry, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, stressing the need to avoid enforcing models that were not suitable for individual countries.

Novak noted during a meeting with energy ministers of the BRICS group of countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Russia was actively developing the sector of renewable resources, with solar and wind energy being the most developed.

"Our [BRICS] countries, like the rest of the world, are going through a period of significant technological changes in the energy sector. But the so-called transition toward green energy should not put pressure on the energy industry.

It is necessary to make balanced and progressive decisions that correspond to the individual characteristics of each country ... avoiding the enforcement of models that do not suit our countries," the Russian minister said.

The official also noted that Russia hoped to cooperate with the BRICS countries in drafting regulations for the operation of renewable resources and creating a public pool of new energy technologies.

According to Novak, the overall structure of the energy industry will change, despite the dominance of fossil fuels in developing countries. The share of fossil fuels in the BRICS countries will be more than 70 percent by 2040, according to the groups' forecast of the BRICS energy research platform.