Russia's Novak Says US, Poland, Ukraine Possible Beneficiary Of Nord Stream Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Novak Says US, Poland, Ukraine Possible Beneficiary of Nord Stream Accident

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, October 2 (Sputnik) - The United States, Poland and Ukraine had openly expressed their opposition to the Nord Stream project in the past and, therefore, could have interest in the pipelines getting damaged, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"The US, Ukraine and Poland said that this infrastructure would not operate as they would do everything they can to ensure it. That is why we should seriously look into this," Novak said told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

