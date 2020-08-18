UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novak To Join OPEC+ Videoconference Despite Contracting COVID-19- Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Novak to Join OPEC+ Videoconference Despite Contracting COVID-19- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who has contracted the coronavirus, will take part in the videoconference of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Novak had tested positive for COVID-19.

"He will take part in the videoconference," the Russian Energy Ministry's spokeswoman said, when asked whether the minister will take part in the talks despite his health condition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

27 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

38 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

60 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.