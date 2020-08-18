MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who has contracted the coronavirus, will take part in the videoconference of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Novak had tested positive for COVID-19.

"He will take part in the videoconference," the Russian Energy Ministry's spokeswoman said, when asked whether the minister will take part in the talks despite his health condition.