The Kremlin would not like to anticipate the results of Monday's OPEC + meeting, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is working on the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Kremlin would not like to anticipate the results of Monday's OPEC + meeting, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is working on the issue.

"As usual, we would not like to anticipate any results of the meeting," Peskov told reporters, adding that "Novak is conducting the work."

The Kremlin spokesman also said that President Vladimir Putin had no contacts on the issue.