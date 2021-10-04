UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novak Working On OPEC+ Meeting - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

Russia's Novak Working on OPEC+ Meeting - Kremlin

The Kremlin would not like to anticipate the results of Monday's OPEC + meeting, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is working on the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Kremlin would not like to anticipate the results of Monday's OPEC + meeting, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is working on the issue.

"As usual, we would not like to anticipate any results of the meeting," Peskov told reporters, adding that "Novak is conducting the work."

The Kremlin spokesman also said that President Vladimir Putin had no contacts on the issue.

